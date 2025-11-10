Georgia Lottery player wins over $2.7 million off scratch-off ticket

PALMETTO, Ga. — A Palmetto resident won a $2,777,777 top prize from the Blazing Hot 7s scratcher, purchased at Shell Food Mart on Carlton Road.

The lucky winner claimed the prize on Nov. 7. Georgia Lottery players won $42,738,949 in prizes from scratch-off games last week.

In addition to the Blazing Hot 7s win, two players each won $267,961 in the Nov. 8 Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winning tickets were bought at Kroger in McDonough and Food Mart in Stone Mountain, with the numbers 08-16-21-31-35.

A player also won $100,000 in the Nov. 7 Mega Millions drawing with a ticket from 19th Hole Chevron in Canton. The ticket’s 10X multiplier increased the prize from $10,000 to $100,000.

Another $100,000 was won in the November 8 Powerball drawing with a ticket purchased at Quick Stop in Savannah. The PowerPlay option doubled the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The next Powerball drawing on Monday is set for $490 million jackpot while the upcoming Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday is set for $900 million.

