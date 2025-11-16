GBI says man shot in Newnan was struggling to get officer’s gun

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting by request of the Newnan police.

Authorities say Sonny Francis Conto, 29, from Glassboro, New Jersey, was shot Saturday morning and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also injured during the altercation, was treated at the hospital and released, GBI said.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center that includes a Hobby Lobby, Walmart and more on Bullsboro Drive just after 8:30 a.m. GBI said the officers were responding to a hangup 911 call.

Conto was found on the steps of a tractor-trailer, yelling at the driver. Police said he refused to follow the officer’s instructions to get off the truck and resisted when an officer tried to help him off the truck, GBI said.

During the struggle, Conto called for his dog and tried to reach the officer’s weapon, officials said. A second officer ordered Conto to stop resisting but he refused, fighting over the first officer’s gun. The second officer shot Conto in response to the escalating incident, GBI said.

The man was taken to an Atlanta hospital and is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injuries.

Conto was arrested and charged with obstruction and attempted removal of a firearm from a public official. He will be booked into the Coweta County Jail after being discharged from the hospital.

GBI said this investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the independent investigation is complete, the GBI said it will release its finding to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

