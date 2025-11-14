U.S. Appeals court upholds hate crime charges against the 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court upheld the hate crime convictions of three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Greg and Travis McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were guilty of targeting Arbery because of his race, affirming the jury’s decision from 2022.

The three men are serving life sentences for murder after being convicted in a Georgia state court.

They pursued 25-year-old Arbery with pickup trucks on February 23, 2020, in their neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

Travis McMichael shot Arbery at close range, and Bryan recorded the incident on his cellphone. The graphic video later leaked online, leading to public outrage and charges against the men.

Federal prosecutors argued that the men’s racist text messages and social media posts demonstrated “pent-up racial anger” that motivated the killing.

Greg McMichael’s attorney, A.J. Balbo, declined to comment on the appellate ruling, while attorneys for Bryan and Travis McMichael did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

