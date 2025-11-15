Driver caught doing 119 mph in a 45 mph zone, Forsyth County authorities say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old driver was arrested for reckless driving after being clocked at 119 mph in a 45 mph zone earlier this week, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the driver was caught going far over the speed limit on Buford Highway.

The photo that Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media showed that the vehicle was clocked speeding at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 12

Driving at such high speeds not only endangers the driver but also poses a significant risk to other road users, officials reminded the public.

Authorities have urged parents to discuss the dangers of speeding with their children, emphasizing the potential consequences of reckless driving.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for more information. The name of the person accused of speeding was not immediately available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group