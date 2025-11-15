Missing Cherokee County man found dead

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — After nearly two weeks, the search for a Cherokee County man has come to a tragic end.

James “Greg” Powell, 61, was reported missing on Nov. 2.

Canton police say Bartow County deputies found a man’s body near Red Top Mountain. Police say they have identified the man as Powell.

Investigators say there are no indications of foul play, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine the official cause of death.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Emergency Management Homeland Security Agency issued a missing person alert for Powell across the area.

