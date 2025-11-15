Atlanta murder suspect captured in South Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — After nearly a year on the run, a traffic stop where he wasn’t driving is what got an Atlanta murder suspect caught.

Randall Zachary, 22, was arrested in Florence County on Nov. 6 after being found with some stolen items. But investigators later learned he was also wanted for murder.

Florence County deputies say they pulled over a car that was speeding down Interstate 20.

Both the driver and Zachary, the passenger, were arrested.

Zachary was charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a counterfeit ID.

Atlanta police say Zachary is responsible for shooting a 39-year-old man on Pryor St. SW in Nov. 2024. That man was rushed to the hospital, but died. His name has not been released.

Police say Zachry will be extradited to Fulton County where he will face charges of murder, aggravated assault and a gun charge.

