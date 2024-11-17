1 dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to 1192 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. APD said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The victim’s age and identity were not released. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

