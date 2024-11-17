FBI searching for man connected to sexual exploitation investigation

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation Office is asking for help in a child exploitation investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Agents have identified the man as John Doe 49. Officials say he may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The pictures shown are believed to have been produced on or before July 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

John Doe 49 is between 45 and 65 years old, bald, and with a dark goatee. The FBI said he has at least five tattoos: the word “Dabby” on the right side of his chest, the number 197 on his left bicep, and more tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group