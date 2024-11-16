Driver sped off during test drive, so used car salesman tried chasing him down

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A used car salesman in Forsyth County thought he was giving a driver the key for a test drive, but before he could get in the car, the man sped off.

Deputies say the Platinum Used Cars salesman hopped in another car and tried chasing after the Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG and the Chrysler 300 that had dropped the man off.

When the salesman lost the cars, he called the sheriff’s office. Deputies were able to use GPS tracking in the Mercedes to track it to the area of the Interstate 85 and Interstate 285 junction.

Deputies found both cars at a RaceTrac on Rock Chapel Road and arrested Winston French and Donny Myers. French drove the Chrysler and Myers drove the Mercedes away from the car lot.

While searching the Mercedes, investigators found tools used to remove GPS equipment and a jammer plugged into the cigarette lighters.

They later learned that the Chrysler was stolen in Columbus, Ohio in 2023 and had been involved in an armed robbery in LaGrange on October 30. Investigators say the suspects in the armed robbery matched French and Myers.

Both men are being charged with theft by taking. Myers was turned over to DeKalb County EMS workers and French was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

