6 arrested for murder of man caught breaking into cars at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have made half a dozen arrests in the murder of a man found sitting in a car in the parking deck of an apartment complex in August.

Police say the man was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the Mark at West Midtown apartments on Bishop Street. He died several hours later.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity has not been released, was likely behind several car break-ins near Lenox Square before breaking into two more at the Bishop Street complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the arrest of Matt Washington Jr. in Clayton County in connection to this deadly shooting. Washington was found hiding underneath the covers of his bed pretending to be asleep in early October.

Officers are now sharing more details about the other men tied to the case.

On August 31, Cedron Tigner was arrested for prowling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. On September 2, while he was still being held at the Fulton County Jail, detectives charged him with murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

On September 16, Justin Burton, 19, was arrested in DeKalb County and charged with murder.

On October 28, officers arrested Gary Price, 23, in Conyers and charged him with murder.

Earlier this week, Darius Blake, 19, and Malachi Sanabria, 18, were arrested by Morrow police. Both have been charged with murder.

Investigators haven’t commented on what role each of the six suspects had in the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group