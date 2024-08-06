Police block off busy NW Atlanta intersection for shooting investigation

ATLANTA — Police have blocked off a busy intersection for a shooting investigation in northwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spotted multiple officers in the 500 block of Bishop Street in northwest Atlanta near Atlantic Station. There are several businesses and some apartments in the area.

Police have blocked off Bishop Street at 17th Street while they investigate.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police to learn more about this shooting

