LIVE UPDATES: Debby’s center moving over southeast GA, ‘significant’ risk for flash flooding

ATLANTA — Southeast Georgia braces for major flooding as Tropical Storm Debby moves across the Georgia coast on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center says Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida on Monday. It is now a tropical storm.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the center of Debby is over southeast Georgia now. The storm is expected to move offshore of the Georgia coast later today.

The storm will pose a major flooding threat. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Bryan, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bulloch, Bryan, Candler, Chatham, Coffee, Effingham, Emmanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware and Wheeler counties.

At least four people, including two children, were killed in Florida. At least one person died in Georgia, according to WALB.

LIVE UPDATES

5 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center released its 5 a.m. advisory:

“Tropical Storm #Debby Advisory 16: Debby’s Center Expected to Move Offshore the Georgia Coast Later Today. Significant Risk of Flash Flooding Over Portions of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina Over the Next Few Days. http://hurricanes.gov”

4:45 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be visiting the GEMA headquarters on Tuesday morning. The governor is expected to speak around 9 a.m.

4:35 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is in Chatham County. He says eight to 10 inches have already fallen in the Savannah area.

2 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center released its 2 a.m. advisory:

“Tropical Storm #Debby Advisory 15A: Center of Debby Over Southeastern Georgia, Getting Closer to the Coast. Major Flood Threat For the Southeastern United States Over the Next Several Days.”

