Woman sentenced to 30 years after breaking into GA home, threatening women with hedge clippers

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Tennessee woman will spend at least the next 16 years in prison after she broke into a Ringgold home and threatened two women with a pair of hedge clippers.

Samantha Hyatte, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, and attempted armed robbery for the incident in February 2024.

Investigators said Hyatte broke into a Ringgold, Georgia, home armed with a pair of hedge clippers while two women inside were preparing lunch.

Hyatte then started screaming and threatening the women, the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The DA’s office said Hyatte then “approached the women while opening and closing the hedge clippers in a threatening manner and demanded they give Hyatte their car keys.”

One of the women found the keys and threw them out on the front porch of the house. One Hyatte was outside, the woman slammed and locked the door behind her, while the other woman called 911.

Police found the woman wandering through the neighborhood carrying a claw hammer and not the hedge clippers.

Hyatte was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 16 to serve. ,

