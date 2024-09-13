Man found hiding from police in bed was wanted for killing man caught breaking into cars

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are sharing new details on the murder that landed a man found in Clayton County behind bars.

Matt Washington Jr. was arrested in Clayton County on Monday after police found him hiding underneath the covers of his bed pretending to be asleep.

He was wanted for an Atlanta murder that took place last month where a man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car.

Police say the man was found in critical condition in the parking lot of the Mark at West Midtown apartments on Bishop Street just before 3:45 a.m. He died several hours later.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity has not been released, was likely behind several car break-ins near Lenox Square before breaking into two more at the Bishop Street complex.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to several car owners who showed her their cars had been broken into at the apartment complex.

Police say that’s when Washington shot the man several times.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if Washington and the victim knew one another.

Washington is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge.

