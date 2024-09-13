‘We lost everything:’ North Georgia animal sanctuary goes up in flames

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — An animal sanctuary in north Georgia is asking the community for help after two buildings went up in flames earlier this week.

Southern Journey Animal Rescue and Transport in Blairsville says some workers were looking after rescue animals on Tuesday night when they noticed the sky was orange. When they looked, they saw that two outdoor buildings were burning.

They were able to rescue all of their animals safely.

“However, we lost everything that we had for the animals,” they wrote.

They say the fire was so hot that their new van was “melted” and can’t be driven.

“We have no way of doing transports at this time so we are devastated and just can’t believe this happened,” their statement said.

The animal rescue says they have homeowners insurance, but not a business policy with their insurance provider, so none of their losses associated with the rescue itself will be covered.

They’ve started an online fundraiser for those who want to help them rebuild.

“We have saved over 10,000 animals and we won’t stop now. God is good. Thank you in advance for any help you can give. We truly appreciate your help,” they wrote in the fundraiser.

There is no word on how the fire started.

