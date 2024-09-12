Interview with suspected school shooter’s mother grabs attention of metro doctors

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta mental health providers want parents who feel stuck waiting for their child to receive treatment to know their options.

The message comes two days after the mother of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter spoke publicly.

Marcee Gray said she wanted her son, Colt, to start inpatient treatment a week before the shooting.

“Colt was on board,” Gray said.

She said his grandmother told the school counselor.

“She wanted us to wait until Colt could visit with some other therapist that comes to the school periodically,” Gray said.

A week later, four people were dead, nine were hurt, and her son and his father were in jail.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco called and emailed the Barrow County school board to confirm.

Thursday, she stopped by administration headquarters in Winder.

A spokesperson said no one would comment, and she said board members are not discussing the case because they do not want to impact the criminal investigation.

Dr. Kimberly Young works at Hillside, Inc. in Northeast Atlanta.

“School is an appropriate place to reach out to if that’s the first place to go,” Young said. “But they have to provide a significant amount of context and information to determine if hospitalization is appropriate.”

She said parents can drive their children to facilities like Hillside. There, a provider can assess the child to determine if inpatient treatment is necessary.

“You can absolutely do that,” Young said. “24 hours a day, they will do an assessment and determine if your child needs to be hospitalized.”

If so, children can live on campus while getting treated for months at a time.

She said money can be an obstacle for many families seeking acute care or basic therapy and psychiatric services.

Young said some providers do not accept insurance because reimbursement rates are slow.

She said that’s especially true at private practices or smaller clinics that provide basic therapy and psychiatric services.

“Providers are not able to stay open if they’re accepting a lot of insurance,” Young said.

She said some children are waiting up to six months to see a doctor.

“It comes down to the number of providers we have,” Young said.

She said if parents cannot get their child into an inpatient facility during a crisis, the emergency department is the place to go.

But that can lead to emergency rooms bottlenecked with mental health crisis cases.

Outside of that, she said parents can call 988 to connect with a counselor who can help determine if their child needs hospitalization.

