Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out ‘racist’ tweets against VP Kamala Harris, called ‘hooker’ in return

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is standing up for Vice President Kamala Harris online.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing political activist, took to her account on X to make derogatory comments about the vice president and Democratic presidential candidate that many say are “racist.”

Harris is the first woman vice president and the first person of Indian descent to occupy the president or vice president role. Loomer’s post alluded to Harris’ ancestry with stereotypes of Indian people.

If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand. https://t.co/EebUiKKxVw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2024

Greene, a staunch Republican supporter of former President Donald Trump and his bid for re-election, took to her own account to call out Loomer’s “appalling” commentary.

“It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” she wrote. “This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”

This does not represent President Trump.



This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

But the back-and-forth didn’t stop there. Loomer didn’t appreciate Greene’s criticism and put out a string of posts clapping back at the congresswoman.

Several of Loomer’s posts reference Greene “not having a sense of humor,” while some of the more inflammatory ones call her a “hooker” and “trailer trash harpy.”

Instead of engaging in a war of insults, Greene provided context on her relationship with Loomer. She said she used to consider Loomer a friend and even helped her run for Congress, even though she didn’t win.

Greene says when she didn’t endorse her second run, Loomer “turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me.”

The congresswoman didn’t fail to take a few jabs of her own before removing herself from the situation.

“She breaks a few good stories here and there but there are many others she embellishes or flat out lies,” Greene wrote. “As a matter of fact, outside of a bubble on this platform, most regular people don’t know who she is.”

