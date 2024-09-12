The Sundance Film Festival narrowed list of new home to these 3 cities. See where Atlanta landed

ATLANTA — After months of consideration, the Sundance Film Festival has ruled out Atlanta as its next host.

The festival announced Tuesday that the three cities still being considered are Boulder, Cincinnati and its current home, Park City.

Sundance attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Park City, Utah every year. The Sundance Institute’s contract with Utah is set to expire in 2026.

In August, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and different cultural ambassadors welcomed members of the Sundance Institute “to explore all that Atlanta has to offer.”

The city had officially submitted its proposal to host the festival back in June.

Metro Atlanta has been coined “The Hollywood of the South” due to its growing film industry.

It is unclear when Sundance will decide on its next home.

