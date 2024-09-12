‘Suspicious’ father, son middle school employees arrested for having knives on metro Atlanta campus

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Two school employees are facing charges after being found with a weapon on campus, leading to an hours-long lockdown.

An unannounced, random security check at Edwards Middle School on Wednesday ended in two employees being arrested.

During the check, a Rockdale County deputy noticed staff member Paul Schwartz and his son, contracted staff member Paul Schwartz Jr., acting “suspicious.”

To be safe, the school was placed on lockdown.

Deputies found that the older Schwartz had two razor blade knives. He was charged with two counts of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

The son was also arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. Authorities did not comment on what kind of threats were being made.

Both men are being held in the Rockdale County Jail.

Police searching for man who threw suspected bleach into face of teenage drive-thru worker

