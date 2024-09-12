3 missing children rescued after Gwinnett human trafficking operation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said a human trafficking operation led to the recovery of three missing children.

Deputies had conducted a successful operation near Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

The children had been reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services assisted with custody questions pertaining to the kids.

Deputies did not release any information about suspects in this case.

