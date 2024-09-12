Atlanta murder suspect tried pretending to be asleep to avoid being arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta murder suspect seems to have thought police wouldn’t wake him up to arrest him.

Clayton County police were called to a home in Riverdale on Monday where they found Matt Washington Jr. “asleep” in bed.

Officers say someone called 911 to say that Washington had pulled a gun on his family and tried pistol-whipping his mom. When they got there, a woman told them that never happened.

But when they asked to speak to other people in the home, Washington was found hiding under the sheets of his bed fully clothed and pretending to be asleep.

Because he was acting strange, they ran his name through the system and learned he had been wanted by Atlanta police for a homicide since Sept. 2.

Police say they believe the 911 call was a tip to get them to the home and find Washington.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the murder for which Washington was wanted.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge.

