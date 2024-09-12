Police searching for man who threw suspected bleach into face of teenage drive-thru worker

UNION CITY, Ga. — Investigators in Union City are searching for the man who threw bleach in the face of a worker at a drive-through. Police are tracking down video of the suspect.

This all happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on Jonesboro Road.

In the six months Andrea Alexander has been working at the Union City Burger King, she’s encountered a few unhappy customers.

“They want to speak to a manager, or they just tell us that we need to do better and they just usually drive off but this customer didn’t even seem mad,” said Andrea.

But on Tuesday she was working the drive through another employee took the customer’s order and Andrea’s job was to collect the money and deliver the food.

“He pulled up I said hey how are you? Your total is, I told him what his total was’,” said Andrea. “He didn’t say anything to me at all when I spoke to him. He didn’t say anything back, but I didn’t think it was anything weird because customers they don’t speak back when it’s that late at night because they’re tired.”

But it was just seconds later, she was covered in liquid.

“He reached over, and I thought he was getting his money, I looked up at the time and I looked back over at him, and he threw bleach in my face. I closed my eyes, and I backed up and I heard him driving off. I took a breath I smelled bleach and my eyes, and my nose started burning. I started screaming,” said Andrea.

Union City Police are working with Burger King to get their hands on the surveillance video of the encounter. So they can figure out not just who but why this happened.

“From what we understand, there was nothing that prompted this customer,” said Captain Prentice Brooks.

