Suspected 30-year-old DUI driver arrested after woman, 2 dogs killed in crash on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawson man is facing charges related to a fatal crash that happened Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:30 p.m. Forsyth County deputies and firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Georgia 400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road.

The investigation revealed that a blue 2014 Toyota Rav4 driven by Julie Waters Lamb, 72, of Dawsonville, was crossing GA 400 when she was hit by a black 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Logan Moye, 30, of Dahlonega.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FCSO said Moye was traveling north on GA 400 when the northbound traffic signal turned red. Lamb obeyed the traffic signal and crossed GA 400 to continue west on Jot ‘Em Down Road.

Investigators said Moye was traveling at a speed that made it impossible for him to stop for the red traffic signal.

Lamb and her two dogs were pronounced dead at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Thursday, Moye was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle (1st degree), driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, reckless driving, two counts of cruelty to animals, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to use seatbelts.

He‘s being held at the Forsyth County jail on no bond.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Argument over stolen gun ends with 1 man shot to death behind Atlanta bar The shooting happened in the parking lot behind a bar, but police say the men weren't patrons of the bar.

©2024 Cox Media Group