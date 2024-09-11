Hurricane Francine expected to make landfall in Louisiana. Here’s how it’ll affect metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Even though it’s several states away, we’ll still feel some effects here in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland through the lower Mississippi Valley.

Here in metro Atlanta, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says isolated showers will develop later Wednesday and scattered showers move in early Thursday.

Deon says rain and storms will develop Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Counties west of Atlanta could have a chance of strong or severe storms late Thursday night with heavy rain, gusty winds and a possible isolated tornado.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s

Hurricane Francine making landfall in Louisiana

Isolated showers moving in Wednesday, storms possible on Thursday

Strong or severe storms late Thursday night in western counties

