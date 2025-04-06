Ground stop in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to weather

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration reported a ground stop was in effect and delays were expected as severe weather enters the metro Atlanta area.
The FAA announced the ground stop on their Air Traffic Control System Command Center system.
According to the alert, the Diversion Recovery Tool has been activated for the airport.
