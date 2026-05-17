Scattered storms developing in metro Atlanta along with Sunday heat

Sunday is heating up in metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says as temperatures go up, scattered storms will develop this afternoon.
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The highs will be in the upper 80s.
The warm weather will carry through to Monday and Tuesday but will dry out, according to Deon.
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On Wednesday, Deon says a cold front is coming in, bringing increased rain chances with it through the end of the week.
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