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Scattered storms developing in metro Atlanta along with Sunday heat

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Scattered storms developing in metro Atlanta along with Sunday heat
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sunday is heating up in metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says as temperatures go up, scattered storms will develop this afternoon.

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The highs will be in the upper 80s.

The warm weather will carry through to Monday and Tuesday but will dry out, according to Deon.

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On Wednesday, Deon says a cold front is coming in, bringing increased rain chances with it through the end of the week.

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