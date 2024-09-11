Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly dead at 77

ATLANTA — The family of legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly has announced his death. He was 77.

Family members of the musician posted on social media that he passed on Tuesday.

“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all,” they wrote.

Beverly is best known as the lead singer of the band Maze.

“This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the family’s statement continued.

Earlier this year, Beverly’s farewell tour made a stop in Atlanta.

There is no word on what led up to his death.

