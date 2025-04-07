Bodycam: Suspect tackled outside Cobb pet store where shots fired 2 different times

Body camera video captured the arrest of a man accused of firing a gun two different times in the parking lot of a Cobb County pet store - then returning a third time.

Police previously told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the shots were fired after the suspect, Marcus Smith, and his girlfriend were kicked out of AniMart Pets in Austell on Veterans Memorial Highway. No one was hit by the bullets.

According to a warrant, Smith fired six shots from a pistol near the business while people were around. Then police said he came back with a shotgun and fired into the air.

Officers said they intentionally hid in plain sight to safely arrest Smith when he came back a third time with a gun.

Police told Newell that Smith and his girlfriend were looking at reptiles inside the pet store before they got into an argument with an employee.

