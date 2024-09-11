Mega Millions: $800 million winning ticket sold in Texas, but one Georgian still won big

COVINGTON, Ga. — You may not be waking up a multi-millionaire this morning, but someone in Texas is.

One winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Texas for Tuesday night’s drawing, meaning someone is taking home the $800 million jackpot.

According to the Georgia Lottery, not everyone in the Peach State came up empty-handed.

One ticket sold in Covington matched four of the five numbers and the yellow Mega Ball, winning $10,000.

The winning numbers were 1-2-16-24-66 and a yellow Mega Ball of 6.

Since someone took home the big money, the jackpot drops back down to a respectable $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is up to $134 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

