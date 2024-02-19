‘I Wanna Thank You:’ R&B legend Frankie Beverly and Maze announces farewell tour with stop in ATL

ATLANTA — After more than 50 years of performing classical hits, such as ‘Before I Let Go’ and ‘We Are One’, Frankie Beverly is officially retiring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, Frankie Beverly and Maze announced the I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour.

The tour will begin in Atlanta on Friday, March 22 at the State Farm Arena.

According to officials, Beverly will embark upon his final tour with the group. The news came after the lead singer stated he wanted to slow down to enjoy life in his California Bay area home.

The band will reportedly continue to tour as Maze honors Beverly, with Beverly passing the lead vocalist baton to Tony Lindsay.

TRENDING STORIES:

The band will continue to make tour stops in Houston, TX, Los Angeles, Calif., and Chicago, IL.

An after-party event for Frankie Beverly and Maze is in the works, following the Atlanta concert, with details forthcoming.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Residents wake up to their home on fire; DeKalb fire officials still searching for cause

©2023 Cox Media Group