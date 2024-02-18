Traffic stop leads to largest narcotics bust in Georgia county’s history

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop resulted in the largest bust of hard drugs in the county’s history.

On Friday, a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Steven’s Grove Church Road.

A K-9 unit circled the vehicle and the officer discovered the presence of drugs, officials say.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found more than 111 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle and drugs were seized.

Deputies did not identify the person who was arrested.

