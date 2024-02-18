Georgia woman steals over $100K worth of items from Targets across country, court records say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted a woman who officials say is responsible for running a criminal enterprise that resulted in items being stolen from Targets in several different states.
According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Claudia Hornea was indicted on two counts of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Road rage driver who fired 14 shots at man trying to pass him on Cherokee highway learns his fate
- Sovereign citizens refuse to leave shipping container ‘tribal community’ in south Atlanta
- Inmate hid sheet of personal data inside her body, planned to exploit info, Georgia sheriff says
Officials said between Sept. 1st and Oct. 17th, Hornea and several co-conspirators stole from Target locations in Georgia, Texas, Alabama and North Carolina. In total, the indictment said she stole from 24 Target stores.
The indictment did not name her co-conspirators.
Officials said that Hornea is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of merchandise from Target. The indictment added that she took skin care products, televisions, clothing, gaming accessories, an Apple watch, toys, ink cartridges and baby products.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Court records said Hornea, along with her criminal enterprise, utilized the following steps when stealing from a Target:
- Obtain a driver to drop off and stage during theft
- Utilize children/teens and co-conspirators
- Obtain a box or tote to conceal stolen items
- Utilize a lookout to avoid law enforcement
- Employ counter-surveillance techniques to prevent apprehension
- Commit the crime of theft by shoplifting to support the enterprise
- Resell stolen merchandise for profit
Hornea faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of a RICO violation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group