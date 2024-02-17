Road rage driver who fired 14 shots at man trying to pass him on Cherokee highway learns his fate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man who was convicted of several crimes related to a 2022 road rage shooting has been sentenced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges stemmed from a road rage shooting that happened on June 30, 2022. The incident occurred at the intersection of Woodstock Rod and Highway 92 near CVS Pharmacy in the Acworth area of Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, while stopped at a red light, Wade Anthony McEwen, 63, pulled out a Glock .45 caliber handgun.

Officials said McEwen began shooting at 25-year-old Jason Daxon, who was driving a BMW car in the lane to his left.

McEwen reportedly shot 14 rounds into the side and back of Daxon’s car.

The DA’s office states that Daxon tried to escape the gunfire by cutting across the highway, coming to a stop in front of Lummus Supply, where passersby stopped and helped. He was shot numerous times in his arm, side, and back. His injuries required emergency medical care and surgey, according to Cherokee County officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

McEwen said he acted in self-defense, claiming that the victim had pointed a gun at him.

“Although the defendant has argued that he was justified in self-defense for his actions, the evidence and ultimately the jury found his actions amounted to excessive force and an aggravated assault,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Geoffrey L. Fogus. “A thorough investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office determined that the defendant maliciously shot the victim by repeatedly firing multiple times, emptying the magazine as the victim drove off to save his life.”

After seven days, 22 witnesses, nearly 300 exhibits, including McEwen’s handgun, video provided by witnesses, surveillance video, and photos of the victim’s injuries and car, a jury found McEwen guilty of 14 charges.

On Jan. 30, McEwen was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic acts, seven counts of reckless conduct, and aggressive driving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced McEwen to a total of 30 years, with the first 10 years to serve in prison and the balance to serve on probation.

“We cannot allow our roadways to become war zones, with drivers shooting at each (other) in anger. This is not how a civilized society behaves, and this is not something Cherokee County will ever tolerate,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta police departments team up with Hyundai to provide free software updates to owners

©2023 Cox Media Group