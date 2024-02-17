Large fire tears through popular grocery store in northeast Georgia

ROYSTON, Ga. — Firefighters worked all night Friday to Saturday morning to put out a fire at a Georgia grocery store.

Franklin County Fire Chief Matt Elrod confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that crews responded to a fire at Dill’s Food City grocery store in Royston, Ga.

It was around midnight when the fire broke out behind the back of the building along Cook Street.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

Elrod said a firefighter, who was not identified had to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

According to Elrod, the building is deemed a total loss. Officials have not said what caused or led up to the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Royston is 93 miles from Atlanta.

The small community lies in the foothills of the Northeast Georgia Mountains along the southern Appalachians, according to ExploreGeorgia.

