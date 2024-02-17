Cobb police say driver initially believed to be involved in hit and run didn’t hit a bicyclist

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say they are no longer looking for a driver who they initially believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police initially said that Melissa Winslow, 32, was hit by a black SUV while riding her bicycle, which then drove away from the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They previously said that the debris from that crash caused Christopher Johnson, 38, to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

Investigators now say the crash between the motorcycle and the bicycle happened first.

They say Johnson’s motorcycle crashed into Winslow’s bicycle on Veterans Memorial Highway heading towards Puckett Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

She became separated from the bike and the black SUV crashed into the bike only. The driver of that car stopped to make sure they only hit the bike before leaving.

Because of these new details, police are not searching for suspects.

Johnson was pronounced dead and Winslow was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word on her current condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Attorney for YSL defendant facing gang charges released on bond, defense attorney says The attorney representing Tenquarius Mender, a defendant in the Young Slime Life RICO gang trial in Fulton County, is now facing gang-related charges.

©2023 Cox Media Group