Motorcyclist killed, bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on busy Cobb road. Police searching for driver

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking for the driver of an SUV who caused the death of one person and seriously injured another in a hit-and-run crash.

On Tuesday, police say a driver in a black SUV was traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway.

Melissa Winslow, 32, of Marietta, was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross the highway at Puckett Drive when the SUV hit her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash caused Winslow to be thrown from her bicycle and the SUV ran over the bicycle. The driver of the SUV sped away.

Meanwhile, a silver 2008 Harley Davidson Street Bob driven by Christopher Johnson, 38, of Mableton, was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway towards Puckett Drive.

Investigators believe his motorcycle ran into the bicycle debris, which caused him to lose control.

Johnson’s motorcycle crashed into the curb, causing him to be ejected.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Winslow was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the make or model of the SUV.

If you have information, you are urged to call Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sneaker consignment shop closed after $50k robbery, but clients think owners are stealing from them Culture Atlanta, which was inside Cumberland Mall, posted surveillance video that appeared to show a robbery. Just days later, the store is now completely empty

©2023 Cox Media Group