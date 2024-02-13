‘He wanted sex with my wife:’ Man arrested after Gwinnett police say he robbed, extorted his victims

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After Gwinnett County Police arrested someone accused of robbing multiple people while pretending to buy items from his victims, authorities are offering new solutions to prevent crimes during online sales.

Yosef Goulbourne, 20, is in the Gwinnett County Jail facing more than a dozen charges including armed robbery. Police told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the man is also accused of trying to extort sex from a woman after allegedly snatching a phone she had for sale on social media.

“He didn’t want money, he wanted sex with my wife,” said Jefferson Ventura, the victim’s husband.

It was January 20 when Ventura remembers Goulbourne showing up to his family’s Lawrenceville home to buy a phone Ventura and his wife had listed for sale online. Goulbourne allegedly snatched the phone, left fake cash behind, then drove off while Ventura, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter were still outside.

Police found Goulbourne that night and arrested him. He’s facing 15 charges and is in jail without bond.

They now have linked him to three similar incidents including one that turned into an armed robbery over shoes in December.

“[Buyers] may want to change the location, or how they’re doing the transaction, and those should be red flags,” said Sgt. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County Police.

Dedicated parking spaces for online sales are more visible now at every Gwinnett County Police precinct and at headquarters with 24/7 video recording.

