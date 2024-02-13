Sneaker consignment shop closed after $50k robbery, but clients think owners are stealing from them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high-end sneaker store has shut down after they say they were robbed of $50,000 in inventory over the weekend.

Culture Atlanta, which was inside Cumberland Mall, posted surveillance video that appeared to show the robbery and said they would be relocating. Just days later, the store is now completely empty.

Clients who had consigned their shoes at the store say they have had ongoing problems with getting access to their inventory for months.

“I’m out about $35,000 altogether. With my brother alone, it’s another $15,000,” John Gabriela said.

Cobb County police tell Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they’re now investigating the owners.

Newell is learning more about what’s true and what’s a lie about what the owners claim is the store’s history, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

