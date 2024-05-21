Riverdale mother, 18-month-old daughter went on walk 5 days ago, haven't been seen since, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are searching for a Riverdale mother and her 18-month-old daughter who went for a walk last week and haven’t been seen since.

Police said Octavia Rice took her daughter on a walk in the area of Roy Huie Road on Friday.

Her daughter was in a black stroller with a pink hood. They have not returned home.

Ms. Rice is described as 5′ 05″ and 199 pounds. Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911.

