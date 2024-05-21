Voters to decide if Fani Willis will keep her job as Fulton County District Attorney

ATLANTA — On this primary day, Fani Willis is running to keep her office at the Fulton County Courthouse, and Christian Wise Smith is running to take it over.

But many believe this election is really all about Willis.

On Monday, Wise Smith took to the campaign trail telling voters he wants to be the next district attorney of Fulton County and accused the current DA of malfeasance.

“We can’t keep turning a blind eye to what’s going on in that office. Chaos. Corruption. It’s time for us in Fulton County to stand up and take our justice system back,” Wise Smith said.

Two weeks ago, Willis stood with a coalition of clergy outside historic Big Bethel AME Church and refuted accusations by some Republicans that her prosecution of Donald Trump is politically motivated.

“There ain’t no one above the law either. So I don’t care how rich you are. I don’t care how powerful you think you are. I don’t care how many times they threaten me. I will gladly leave this place knowing I did god’s work,” Willis said.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot asked Kennesaw State University political science professor Kerwin Swint’s take on this race.

“I think it can’t help but be somewhat of a referendum,” Swint said.

He thinks Willis remains popular among the Democratic majority in Fulton County and that the controversies swirling around her office and her election interference case actually help her among the Democratic base.

“It’s kind of strange. The way it’s working for Donald Trump on the Republican side, it may work for Fani Willis on the Democratic side in that Democratic voters of Fulton County may actually rally around her because she’s under this kind of attack,” Swint said.

The Republican candidate in the race, Courtney Kramer, is running unopposed so she’ll be on the ballot in November.

