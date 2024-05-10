CA man who threatened Fani Willis saying she’ll ‘be killed like a dog’ indicted on federal charges

ATLANTA — A California man is facing federal charges after court documents say he made death threats against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to an indictment Marc Shultz, of Chula Vista, California, posted comments on Oct. 7 to a YouTube livestream video that included, “Fani will be killed like a dog,” “Fani Willis will be dead in 2024,” and other derogatory comments.

Shultz is facing charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Willis.

This is just the latest example of threats that have been made against Willis since charging former President Donald Trump and several of his allies with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

RELATED STORIES:

“They’re very grotesque things ... I don’t even know that I like to say all of them but ‘slave whore’ is one of them. I’ve been called pretty much everything but a child of God,” Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne in a previous interview.

“I’m receiving phone calls and emails and communications that are derogatory in nature. They don’t always state what the reason is that they’re calling. But I’ve probably been called the ‘N-word’ more times in the last two-and-a-half years than most — a hundred people combined,” Willis said.

“Sending death threats to a public official is a criminal offense that will not be tolerated,” Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. attorney in Atlanta, said in a statement.

Records show Shultz appeared before a judge in San Diego on Thursday and was released on bail. Buchanan said Shultz would be formally arraigned in Atlanta in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

RELATED NEWS:

Georgia appeals court to look at ruling that allowed DA Fani Willis to stay on election case

©2024 Cox Media Group