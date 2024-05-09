U.S. House committee chairman demands Nathan Wade testify about relationship with Fani Willis

ATLANTA — The U.S. House Judiciary chairman is demanding former special prosecutor Nathan Wade testify about his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Wade’s law office on Thursday for him to appear before the committee with documents from his employment with the DA’s office.

Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Jordan previously subpoenaed Willis “for documents related to the Committee’s oversight of the Fulton County D.A. Office’s alleged misuse of federal grant funds.”

Read the full letter below.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan demands Nathan Wade testify before the House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/5zsdlMbyw9 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 9, 2024

RELATED STORIES:

©2023 Cox Media Group