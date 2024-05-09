Atlanta

U.S. House committee chairman demands Nathan Wade testify about relationship with Fani Willis

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fanni Willis and Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The U.S. House Judiciary chairman is demanding former special prosecutor Nathan Wade testify about his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Wade’s law office on Thursday for him to appear before the committee with documents from his employment with the DA’s office.

Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Jordan previously subpoenaed Willis “for documents related to the Committee’s oversight of the Fulton County D.A. Office’s alleged misuse of federal grant funds.”

Read the full letter below.

RELATED STORIES:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read