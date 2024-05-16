Georgia Court of Appeals allows Trump appeal to have Willis removed from case to go ahead

ATLANTA — Just over a week after the Georgia Court of Appeals said it would look at the ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the Georgia election interference case, it is allowing the appeal filed by former President Donald Trump to have Willis and her office removed from the case to go ahead.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped aside following accusations the two had a romantic relationship.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Wade resigned the same day McAfee handed down his decision.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

The appeals court granted Trump’s appeal but there is no word yet on when those hearings will start.

