Former GA GOP head files notice of appeal in election interference case

ATLANTA — The former head of the Georgia GOP, David Shafer, has filed notice that he is appealing to the Georgia Court of Appeals to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from prosecuting the election interference case.

Shafer was the organizer of the false electors meeting in Dec. 2020 that he insisted be held in secret -- even though Shafer continues to insist he allowed the press inside the State Capitol meeting room to record the event.

On Wednesday, the Georgia appeals court agreed it would take a look at the ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the election interference case.

Former President Donald Trump and other co-defendants filed a motion to remove Willis from the case over her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned the same day as the ruling.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case. The appeals court will now hear the case.

There is no word yet on when the court will take up the case.

