Fani Willis tears up talking about threats made against her and her family

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis got emotional Monday night as she thanked the police officers who have protected her and her family safe over the last couple of years.

Willis was a featured speaker at the City of South Fulton’s State of the Police event. She also lives within the city limits.

“The last couple of years have been really hard for me. But what has kept me safe, is this police department,” Willis said.

Though she couldn’t speak specifics about the case, Willis has been outspoken about the threats that have been made against her and her family since announcing she was going investigate, and ultimately prosecute, former President Donald Trump and several of his allies for their alleged roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Willis said she couldn’t believe it when she read that people thought she was lying about the threats.

“Recently I read some reports that I’m making up all these threats. Which is ridiculous,” Willis said.

The DA got emotional talking about how her home was swatted on Christmas.

She said she got a phone call from South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows asking what was going on at her home after the department had gotten a phone call that someone had been killed inside her home.

Willis said her daughter had left to go back to the house shortly before getting the phone call from the chief.

“I cannot tell you the amount of terror I had thinking my children, a 16-year-old child, was dead, and not know what the heck had happened,” Willis said through tears. “You all showed up … just to make sure that me and my family were OK.”

Willis said the threats have been so bad that she is not living in her own home right now but will not let the threats stop her from going back.

“I refuse to sell it because it is where I raised my children, it is where I plan to return just as soon as I can. As soon as it’s safe and I’m not so much a burden,” Willis said.

Willis spoke for about five minutes and praised the professionalism of the South Fulton Police Department and their approach to tackling gang violence across that city – which was something Willis ran on when she was running to become district attorney.

She finished her speech once again thanking the officers and their promise to keep her safe.

“The chief said, “You do not have to leave this city. This police department will keep you safe,’” Willis said.

