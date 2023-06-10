Former President Trump calls out ‘lunatic’ Fulton County DA at Georgia GOP Convention

COLUMBUS. Ga. — Former President Trump made his speech in front of the Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus on Saturday.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in Columbus when Trump took some shots at the Fulton County investigation into possible election interference.

The crowd was loud and friendly for the former president to make his first public appearance since his indictment.

He condemned that indictment as an abuse of power but he also made a veiled threat at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her investigation in Atlanta.

In his first public appearance since a federal grand jury indicted him on 37-counts of mishandling classified documents and obstruction, former President Donald Trump wasted little time attacking the United State Department of Justice and the Biden administration.

“The ridiculous, baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s weaponized department of justice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” Trump said.

The 49-page indictment included photos of what is believed to be hundreds of classified government documents hidden at Mar-a-logo.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliott asked Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison about the indictments on Friday but he would only say this all needs to play out in court.

“But I’m not going to spend any time or comment on these investigations. I’ll allow the investigation to play their course,” Harrison said.

Trump turned his sights on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her investigation into him and others.

“Right here in Georgia, you have a lunatic and Marxist district attorney of Atlanta who they say is coming after me over a perfect that phone call,” he said.

Willis’ investigation started with that phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger but it’s expanded exponentially from there.

Before leaving, Trump promised to go after Willis and other prosecutors should he become president again.

“A completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical DA in America for their illegal and racist reverse enforcement of the law,” Trump said.

About 2,000 people crowded into the Columbia Convention and Trade Center, enough that the fire marshal was worried about the crowd size.

Fani Willis has indicated she may make her charging decisions in this case in August.

Channel 2 Action News did reach out to her office for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

