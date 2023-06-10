Family says man was murdered in Jackson State Prison over money

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A family says their loved one was killed inside a Georgia prison earlier this week.
Georgia Department of Corrections officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Carrell Johnson died in the Jackson State Prison at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
They are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. No inmates have yet been charged in connection to his death.
Johnson’s family told Channel 2 Action News they believe his death was motivated by money. They say the night before his death, Johnson called his family saying he needed $600 as soon as possible.
GDOC officials have not commented on any possible motives behind Johnson’s death.
Johnson was in the Jackson State Prison serving a 20-year sentence for a 2012 conviction of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The GBI is currently conducting an autopsy to determine Johnson’s official cause of death.
