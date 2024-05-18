Construction worker killed during accident on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — A construction accident on the University of Georgia’s campus left one man dead.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, university police officials say an employee with IMI Construction in Watkinsville was working on a steam line project on campus when he was accidentally hit by some construction equipment.

UGA police, Athens-Clarke County Fire and EMS and National EMS responded to treat the worker, whose identity has not been released.

He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to him being hit by one of the machines or if anyone may face charges.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to IMI Construction by phone, but was unable to reach anyone for a statement.

