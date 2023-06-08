10-year-old Ga. girl jumps into action to save grandfather from drowning in pool

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old is being hailed a hero after her courageous act in saving her grandfather’s life.

It was the afternoon on June 2, when the Glynn County Police Department and emergency responders were called to a home on Deer Run Villas in regard to a medical emergency.

Police said the caller, identified as Aurora Waanounou, 10, told dispatchers her grandfather was unresponsive in the pool.

According to the department, Waanounou’s grandmother told police not only did the 10-year-old call 911, but she reportedly witness her granddad falling into the pool and becoming unresponsive.

Officials said Waanounou’s grandfather was face down in the water, in an area where Waanounou couldn’t get to him or get his head above water.

Waanounou reportedly told her grandmother not to jump into the water, and moments later, instead, she jumped in herself.

Glynn County officials said Waanounou found the inner strength to help push her grandfather to the edge of the pool, flip him over, and help keep his head above water.

She then allegedly jumped back out of the pool and called 911.

Waanounou’s grandfather was taken to the hospital.

On Monday, the Glynn County Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson, III, awarded Waanounou the Citizen’s Valor Award for her acts of bravery in saving her grandfather’s life.

The police department shared that Waanounou’s grandfather is out of the hospital and felt well enough to attend the ceremony.

