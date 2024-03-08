Fulton DA Fani Willis now has opponents as she runs for reelection amid Trump investigation

ATLANTA — Fani Willis now has a Republican challenger in the race for Fulton County District Attorney.

Courtney Kramer is an Alpharetta attorney and former intern in the Trump White House. She told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that Willis was wrong in prosecuting the former president.

Channel 2 Action News was at the State Capitol Friday as Kramer qualified to run against Willis.

“I think the moment she decided to indict President Trump and 19 other defendants was the moment I said I had had enough,” Kramer said.

Kramer admits she has little experience trying criminal cases but said she did work in the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

She said she worked in the Trump White House as an intern and thinks Willis’ prosecution of the former president is a waste of valuable resources and doesn’t think he broke the law anyway.

“The resources that were used in that investigation could’ve been used for many other things and been much more beneficial for the citizens of Fulton County, and I want to give those citizens a voice and an opportunity to vote for somebody else,” Kramer said.

RELATED STORIES:

Elliot was also there as Willis qualified for reelection on Wednesday -- the same day a Senate investigative committee looked into allegations against her of impropriety.

She dismissed that investigation calling it a political show in retaliation for her ongoing prosecution of Trump and others in her massive election interference racketeering case.

Willis insisted she would continue to stand for justice no matter who was the defendant.

“My heart is still in this work. My heart will continue to be in this work, and I intend to be the DA for the next four years and nine months,” Willis said.

Willis also has a challenge on the Democratic side from former prosecutor Christian Wise Smith who qualified late Friday.

RELATED NEWS:

EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis calls Senate investigation into her a ‘political quest’ Willis went to the capitol to qualify for reelection.

©2024 Cox Media Group